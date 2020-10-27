Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

PSEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prospect Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $5.13.

Shares of PSEC opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $145.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.08 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 18.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,545,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,866 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 164.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,299,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 809,014 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 974.9% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 129,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 117,313 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 521.4% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 119,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 100,652 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

