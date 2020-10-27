Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $284.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $60.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.32.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zalman bought 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

