Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PUK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

PUK stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. Prudential has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Prudential’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

