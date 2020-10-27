PTC (PTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. PTC has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.28-2.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.28-$2.35 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PTC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC stock opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PTC has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $97.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.59. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Griffin Securities raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.64.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at $53,715,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08. Insiders have sold 17,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,964 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.