PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $52.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zelman & Associates cut PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded PulteGroup from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $941,000. AXA lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,065,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 222.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $1,942,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

