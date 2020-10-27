QEP Resources (QEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.73 million. On average, analysts expect QEP Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QEP Resources stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. QEP Resources has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 4.88.

QEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QEP Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.03.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

