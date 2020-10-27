QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.75-2.83 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $531-537 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.54 million.QTS Realty Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.75-2.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $65.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.19 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.80.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Scott D. Miller sold 35,469 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $2,535,324.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,623.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 16,958 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $1,161,792.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,937. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.