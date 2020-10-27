Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quad/Graphics stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Quad/Graphics has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

