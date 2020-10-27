QYNO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. QYNO has a market capitalization of $287.94 and approximately $1.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QYNO coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. During the last week, QYNO has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About QYNO

QNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

