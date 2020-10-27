R1 RCM (RCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect R1 RCM to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. R1 RCM has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect R1 RCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RCM opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.12, a PEG ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink raised R1 RCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,107,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

