Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RPD. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.85.

RPD opened at $65.14 on Friday. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 18,055 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $1,125,187.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,162.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,250 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $84,037.50. Insiders sold a total of 35,710 shares of company stock worth $2,199,718 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,384,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,686,000 after purchasing an additional 118,577 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51,660 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Rapid7 by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,712,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,233 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,173,000 after purchasing an additional 199,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Rapid7 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

