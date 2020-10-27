Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Rapid7 alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.85.

RPD stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Rapid7 has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.79.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The company had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 18,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $1,125,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,162.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $84,037.50. Insiders sold 35,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,718 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.