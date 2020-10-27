Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

RPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

Shares of RPD opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $677,118.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,227.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $282,282.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,241,168.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,710 shares of company stock worth $2,199,718. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 75.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 15.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 9.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

