Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $694,253,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. ValuEngine cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.35.

RTX opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.59. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

