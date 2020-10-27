Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $894,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 146,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Realty Income by 49.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

O stock opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.89.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

