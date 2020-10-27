Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
RBGLY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Shares of RBGLY opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.69.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
Featured Story: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.