Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RBGLY opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.78%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.