RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on the commercialization and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. RedHill promotes the gastrointestinal drug Aemcolo(TM) in the U.S. and is planning to launch Talicia(TM) in the U.S. for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adults. RedHill’s key clinical late-stage development programs include: RHB-104, with positive results from a first Phase 3 study for Crohn’s disease; RHB-204, with a planned pivotal Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections; RHB-102 (Bekinda(TM)), for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and positive results from a Phase 2 study for IBS-D; ABC294640 (Yeliva(TM)), a first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor, targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory and gastrointestinal indications, with an ongoing Phase 2a study for cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation, and RHB-107. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RDHL. ValuEngine upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RedHill Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $366.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 219.39% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.52 million. Analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 67.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 50.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 121.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal diseases. The company promotes various gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori bacterial infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

