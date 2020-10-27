Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $123.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $107.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 92.0% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

