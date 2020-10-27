Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research note issued on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RLXXF opened at $20.90 on Friday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

