Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 22.54 and a quick ratio of 22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $47.96.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $526,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,488 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,013,250. 50.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

