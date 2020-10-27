Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Retrophin in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Get Retrophin alerts:

NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Retrophin has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $48.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Retrophin will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,773.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,931 shares of company stock valued at $383,039 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Retrophin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Retrophin by 99.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Retrophin by 121.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Retrophin by 256.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Retrophin by 28.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.