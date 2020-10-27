Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retrophin is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases for which there are currently no viable options for patients. The Company’s approved products include Chenodal®, Cholbam, and Thiola®, and its pipeline includes compounds for several catastrophic diseases, including focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration, infantile spasms, nephrotic syndrome and others. Retrophin, Inc. is based in San Diego. “

RTRX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush began coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of Retrophin stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.67. Retrophin has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). The business had revenue of $48.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. Analysts predict that Retrophin will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,773.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,931 shares of company stock valued at $383,039. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

