Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retrophin is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases for which there are currently no viable options for patients. The Company’s approved products include Chenodal®, Cholbam, and Thiola®, and its pipeline includes compounds for several catastrophic diseases, including focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration, infantile spasms, nephrotic syndrome and others. Retrophin, Inc. is based in San Diego. “

Get Retrophin alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Retrophin in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Retrophin in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

RTRX stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Retrophin has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). The business had revenue of $48.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Retrophin will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,773.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,931 shares of company stock valued at $383,039. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Retrophin by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,970,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,636,000 after purchasing an additional 396,250 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Retrophin by 14.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 684,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Retrophin by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 595,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,155,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Retrophin by 16.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after buying an additional 57,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Retrophin by 27.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 82,746 shares in the last quarter.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retrophin (RTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.