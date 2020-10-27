Reviewing AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) and Liquidia Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQDA)

AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) and Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get AIT Therapeutics alerts:

55.5% of Liquidia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Liquidia Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and Liquidia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -100.76% Liquidia Technologies N/A -266.02% -108.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and Liquidia Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.04 million ($3.01) -1.86 Liquidia Technologies $8.07 million 20.96 -$47.58 million ($2.59) -1.73

AIT Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liquidia Technologies. AIT Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidia Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for AIT Therapeutics and Liquidia Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIT Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Liquidia Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Liquidia Technologies has a consensus target price of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 733.33%. Given Liquidia Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liquidia Technologies is more favorable than AIT Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

AIT Therapeutics has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidia Technologies has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liquidia Technologies beats AIT Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIT Therapeutics

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Garden City, New York.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel products which utilize PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. Its lead product candidate is LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company also develops LIQ865, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has collaboration agreement with the University of North Carolina. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for AIT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.