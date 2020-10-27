Reviewing Brandt (OTCMKTS:BNDT) & Intercontinental Exchange (OTCMKTS:ICE)

Brandt (OTCMKTS:BNDT) and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.1% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Brandt shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Brandt has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intercontinental Exchange has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Brandt and Intercontinental Exchange, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandt 0 0 0 0 N/A Intercontinental Exchange 0 1 13 0 2.93

Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus target price of $110.17, suggesting a potential upside of 12.69%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brandt and Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intercontinental Exchange $6.55 billion 8.11 $1.93 billion $3.88 25.20

Intercontinental Exchange has higher revenue and earnings than Brandt.

Profitability

This table compares Brandt and Intercontinental Exchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandt N/A N/A N/A Intercontinental Exchange 29.01% 14.18% 2.14%

Summary

Intercontinental Exchange beats Brandt on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brandt

Brandt, Inc. operates as a financial services company. It is in the process of reorganizing of business concerns in non-financial or regulated activities. The company is headquartered in Bartlesville, OK.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, metals, interest rates, equities, ETFs, credit derivatives, digital assets, bonds, and currencies, as well as offers mortgage and technology services. It also offers data services to support the trading, investment, risk management, and connectivity needs of customers across major asset classes. The company operates exchanges and marketplaces; cash equities, equity options, and bond exchanges; and over-the-counter markets for physical energy, fixed income, credit default swaps, and central counterparty clearing houses. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

