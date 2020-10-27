Rikoon Group LLC Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 31.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after buying an additional 67,577 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 9.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 118.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after buying an additional 1,137,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $107.93 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $145.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day moving average of $99.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

