Rikoon Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Rikoon Group LLC lowered its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.86. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

