Rikoon Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 222,994.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,841,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,631,000 after buying an additional 3,839,965 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at about $22,439,000. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 138.1% in the second quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 267,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,621,000 after buying an additional 155,218 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 19.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,322,000 after buying an additional 58,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 18.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,395,000 after buying an additional 26,110 shares in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TM stock opened at $132.85 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $108.01 and a 12 month high of $145.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.83.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

