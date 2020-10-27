Rikoon Group LLC Has $393,000 Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Rikoon Group LLC lessened its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 180.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.
STNE opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $60.76. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.56 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. 140166 upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
