Rikoon Group LLC Has $393,000 Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Rikoon Group LLC lessened its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 180.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

STNE opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $60.76. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.56 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $124.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.86 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. 140166 upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

