Rikoon Group LLC Has $514,000 Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of LBRDK opened at $138.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $152.41.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.41). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.40.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.