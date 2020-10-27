Rikoon Group LLC Has $658,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.8% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAH opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

