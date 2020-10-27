Rikoon Group LLC Has $693,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,818,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,804,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,685,000 after acquiring an additional 161,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,573,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,863 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 890,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,508,000 after acquiring an additional 264,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,881,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $97.20 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $106.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.29 and its 200 day moving average is $76.30.

