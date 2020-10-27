Rikoon Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,557 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.1% of Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $36,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $142.16 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The stock has a market cap of $402.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

