Rikoon Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Rikoon Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,349,000 after acquiring an additional 563,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,490,000 after acquiring an additional 313,275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,442,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,127,000 after acquiring an additional 43,801 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $79,927,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 577,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $114.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.93. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

