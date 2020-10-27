Rikoon Group LLC Purchases 1,030 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $368.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $384.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

