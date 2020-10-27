Rikoon Group LLC Purchases 850 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688,130 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 344.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,018,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,898,000 after buying an additional 3,114,896 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $46,560,000. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its stake in Schlumberger by 56.2% in the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,942,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after buying an additional 2,497,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 70.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after buying an additional 2,443,204 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

