Rikoon Group LLC Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rikoon Group LLC cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Danaher by 206.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 647,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,641,000 after acquiring an additional 436,143 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Danaher by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Danaher by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.80.

NYSE DHR opened at $234.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $166.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $236.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total value of $1,516,902.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,320 shares of company stock worth $25,512,772. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

