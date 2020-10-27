Rikoon Group LLC Sells 10,350 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Rikoon Group LLC lowered its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,110,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,458,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,079,000 after purchasing an additional 719,688 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 785,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after buying an additional 470,734 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 3,270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 428,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 415,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP increased its position in Equinor ASA by 520.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 372,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. Analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQNR. TheStreet downgraded Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

