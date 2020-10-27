Rikoon Group LLC Sells 231 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rikoon Group LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 0.9% of Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,883,643 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY stock opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

