Rikoon Group LLC Sells 268 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Rikoon Group LLC decreased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 26,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 81,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at $847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

PHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale cut Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $54.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.02.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

