Rikoon Group LLC Sells 4,395 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Rikoon Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,298,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Total by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 726,683 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,619,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $793,011,000 after acquiring an additional 523,994 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,692,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Total by 38.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 666,974 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after acquiring an additional 186,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. Total SA has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Total SA will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Total’s payout ratio is 58.22%.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

