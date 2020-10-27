Rikoon Group LLC Trims Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rikoon Group LLC cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,705,000 after purchasing an additional 325,275 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,068,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after buying an additional 75,796 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,673,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,905,000 after purchasing an additional 114,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK opened at $93.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.72. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.