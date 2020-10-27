Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$67.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RCI.B. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$56.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.00. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$46.81 and a 12-month high of C$67.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.