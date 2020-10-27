Rogers (ROG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Rogers has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.90-1.10 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $191.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.65 million. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, analysts expect Rogers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $107.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.71 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.10. Rogers has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $157.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.