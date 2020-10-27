Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.55-12.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.49. Roper Technologies also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.39-3.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $416.00.

ROP stock opened at $417.89 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

