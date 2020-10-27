Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.39-3.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 12.55-12.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $417.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $407.64 and a 200 day moving average of $393.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

