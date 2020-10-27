Roper Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 645 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,073% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 call options.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $417.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.48.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after acquiring an additional 389,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,855,991,000 after buying an additional 345,628 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 117.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 537,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000,000 after buying an additional 290,125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,713,000 after buying an additional 213,549 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,383,000 after buying an additional 181,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.