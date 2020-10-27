Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut Royal Mail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Royal Mail from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.64. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

