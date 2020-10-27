Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royal Mail from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $6.25 on Friday. Royal Mail has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

