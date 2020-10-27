Ryder System (R) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ryder System (NYSE:R) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ryder System to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.54. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $57.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

R has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.